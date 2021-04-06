NRL legend Tommy Raudonikis dies at 70

Former Kangaroos captain and inaugural NSW State of Origin Captain Tommy Raudonikis has died overnight after a long battle with illness.

Mark Levy received the news on air.

“This is terrible, terrible news.

“This news will be devastating not only for the rugby league community but for Tommy’s friends and family.

“The world is poorer for the passing of Tommy Raudonikis. A larger than life character and a lot of fun.”

Mark knew Raudonikis personally, having spent time with him in the NRL sphere.

“We had a lot of fun with Tommy in the broadcast box for the Continuous Call Team.”

Raudonikis was 70 years old.

Darryl Brohman recalled Raudonikis’ defining sense of humour.

“He was just one of those blokes that everyone loved.”

Kerri-Anne Kennerley told Mark of the time she convinced Raudonikis into a sequin dress on television.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told Mark, Raudonikis “will be sorely missed”.

“He represented everything that we love about rugby league.”

Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images