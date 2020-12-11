The surprising reaction to Victoria’s school phone ban

Leading child psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Greg has implored Queensland’s Education Minister Grace Grace to ban mobile phones from classrooms.

In Victoria, phones have been banned from both primary and high-school classrooms, including at recess or lunchtimes.

He said it was a “cop-out” to say it was up to the individual schools and while the students weren’t “wildly enthusiastic about it to begin with” it had been a success in Victoria.

“The interesting thing is if you talk to the young people now, they all say we don’t actually miss it that much,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I think they have enjoyed the socialisation, they have enjoyed the opportunity to have a safe environment in which to learn.”

Image: Getty