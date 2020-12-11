4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The surprising reaction to Victoria’s school phone ban

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Dr Michael Carr-Greggmobile phonesQLD schools
Article image for The surprising reaction to Victoria’s school phone ban

Leading child psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Greg has implored Queensland’s Education Minister Grace Grace to ban mobile phones from classrooms.

In Victoria, phones have been banned from both primary and high-school classrooms, including at recess or lunchtimes.

He said it was a “cop-out” to say it was up to the individual schools and while the students weren’t “wildly enthusiastic about it to begin with” it had been a success in Victoria.

“The interesting thing is if you talk to the young people now, they all say we don’t actually miss it that much,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I think they have enjoyed the socialisation, they have enjoyed the opportunity to have a safe environment in which to learn.”

Press PLAY to hear more

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEducationLifestyleLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873