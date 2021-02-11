4BC
The story behind this quirky ‘bin chicken’ pin

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
artist Jessie Irwinbin chicken
Article image for The story behind this quirky ‘bin chicken’ pin

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner was spotted wearing a pin with a “bin chicken”, or the ibis, on it. 

Jessie Irwin is the Brisbane-based artist who created the quirky pins, and told Scott Emerson people have a lot of love for ibises in Brisbane.

“The pin I created that the mayor was wearing, is an ibis, a bin chicken, sitting on top of a recycling bin with the yellow lid. And on the bin it says ‘I heart bin’.

“They are a very polarising bird. There’s people who love them, there’s people who hate them, and people who love to hate them!”

She also explained how the mayor came to wear her unique creation!

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEntertainmentLifestyleNews
