The simple way to search for and support local businesses

25 mins ago
Scott Emerson
local business
There’s a new campaign urging Australians to support local small businesses across the country.

Mark McKenzie, director of the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia, is also a spokesperson for the Go Local First campaign.

“Most importantly  … we are really encouraging people to go local first every time that they are making a purchase,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said there were two important words to remember.

“One of the biggest things to remember is just two words: near me. So when you Google online, type in ‘butcher near me’ or ‘honey near me’.”

He said it was important for people to know that they can support local businesses online just as easily.

Press PLAY to hear more about the campaign

Scott Emerson
