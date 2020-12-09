The season for scams as online shoppers get swindled

Police are reminding Queenslanders to stay vigilant and use known payment platforms this Christmas.

Detective Inspector Vince Byrnes said scammers are adapting with the technology and finding new ways to swingle Australians out of money when shopping online.

“We are seeing through ScamWatch .. a number of reports, 12,000 online shopping scams this year, with almost $7 million lost.”

He said there were a number of red flags.

Image: Getty