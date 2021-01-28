The ‘real secret’ behind Telstra’s return to Australian call centres

Telstra are set to return their call centres to Australia, with all support calls to be answered domestically within 18 months.

The telco caused their customers significant frustration when they moved their call centres overseas, and Telstra CEO Andy Penn admitted they “don’t always get it right” in relation to customer service.

He told Ray Hadley reducing the need for customers to call in the first place is “the real secret”, but the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed another opportunity.

“We have the capacity for 100 per cent of our call centre people in Australia to work from home, and 80 per cent of them are.

“The companies that will be successful in the future will be those that offer their people flexibility.”

