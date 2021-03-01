4BC
Queensland Beer Awards: The quest to find the best brew

5 hours ago
Olympia Kwitowski
Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show Beer Awards
Article image for Queensland Beer Awards: The quest to find the best brew

The Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show Beer Awards are underway, with a team of 38 judges tasked with  blind testing nearly 500 entries from 70 breweries.

RQFWS beer advisory group member and judge Steven Henderson crossed to Olympia Kwitowski as the taste testing began.

“The standard of beer is really high this year, we are about half way through, it’s going really well,” he said.

“We look at a number of different characteristics, so we look at the appearance, the aroma, the flavour and the body which is how the beer feels in your mouth.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

 

Image: iStock

Olympia Kwitowski
HealthLifestyleLocalQLD
