The town with no official weather station guesses top temperature

Temperatures soared today as sweltering conditions continue in parts of Queensland.

December temperature records have been broken in inland parts of the state amid a prolonged heatwave.

Goondiwindi Regional mayor Lawrence Springborg said people in town “went about their lives” but took necessary precautions.

The town was predicted to hit 46 degrees.

He told Scott Emerson it was a dry heat, and he wasn’t sure of the exact temperature.

“We really don’t know, Scott,” he said.

“We actually don’t have an offical approved weather station here, so we can’t tell you, basically it will be best guess.

“I have seen a report … of it being 46.2.”

The council put in a weather station, it registered just over 42 degrees.

“It was fairly hot.”

Image: Goondiwindi, Getty