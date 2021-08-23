The offensive line peddled by anti-lockdown protesters

It’s estimated around 3000 anti-lockdown protesters gathered on the weekend at the NSW-Queensland border, breaching health regulations and rallying against restrictions and vaccine passports.

Nine News last night aired footage of a protester who said she felt like she was “in Nazi Germany”.

Scott Emerson said it was ridiculous to compare restrictions or lockdown to a fascist regime.

“They are just mad.

“They lose the argument every time, when they mention Hitler, or Nazi Germany, you just know they haven’t got a legitimate, factual argument to make.”

He said it “drives him crazy”.

“It undermines and diminishes what happened in Nazi Germany.”

Press PLAY below to hear his comments

Image: Nine News