The offensive line peddled by anti-lockdown protesters
It’s estimated around 3000 anti-lockdown protesters gathered on the weekend at the NSW-Queensland border, breaching health regulations and rallying against restrictions and vaccine passports.
Nine News last night aired footage of a protester who said she felt like she was “in Nazi Germany”.
Scott Emerson said it was ridiculous to compare restrictions or lockdown to a fascist regime.
“They are just mad.
“They lose the argument every time, when they mention Hitler, or Nazi Germany, you just know they haven’t got a legitimate, factual argument to make.”
He said it “drives him crazy”.
“It undermines and diminishes what happened in Nazi Germany.”
