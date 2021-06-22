4BC
The ‘nice moment’ in federal parliament yesterday

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for The ‘nice moment’ in federal parliament yesterday

Labor MP Milton Dick says there was a particularly nice moment after Michael McCormack was ousted by Barnaby Joyce.

Mr Joyce successfully took over the Nationals leadership yesterday.

“It is pretty unusual to see Lazarus resurrected, but that’s the National Party for you,” Oxley MP Milton Dick said.

“It will be game on now, close to the election.

“But there was a nice moment yesterday Scott, where the parliament came together and sort of universally recognised Michael McCormack, who is a thoroughly decent bloke.

“And it’s good to see the parliament, on its feet, giving him a standing ovation.”

Press PLAY below to hear his reflections on a big day in Canberra

Scott Emerson
