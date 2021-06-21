Barnaby Joyce emerges from Nationals spill as party leader

Barnaby Joyce has regained his role as National Party leader following a spill this morning.

Senator Matt Canavan pulled the trigger for the spill in the National Party room, allowing Mr Joyce to challenge Michael McCormack for the position.

“We don’t know the exact numbers, we don’t know how many Barnaby Joyce’s colleagues voted for him to get over the line,” political editor Michael Pachi told Deborah Knight.

“There are some suggestions the party is pretty much split.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded to the spill in a statement.

Mr McCormack’s leadership had divided the party, with detractors saying he failed to articulate National Party policy.

Mr Joyce had earlier played down suggestions a spill would take place today.

Mr Joyce told the media he is “humbled” by the appointment.

“No one person makes the decision – it’s a democratic decision.

“The most important thing is this is about, first and foremost, the people of Australia.”

