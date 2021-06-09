The next battle for the Haider’s after reuniting with baby boy in hospital

A couple in hotel quarantine who were separated from their premature baby boy in Brisbane will be reunited with their son this evening after numerous failed attempts to be with him.

Melbourne couple Moe Haider and his wife Sarah had to fly into Brisbane from Doha, fully vaccinated and testing negative to COVID-19 eight times.

Ms Haider had an emergency C-section without her husband able to attend and support her.

They repeatedly applied to be with their son, who was in the neo-natal unit.

“We are literally sitting in front of a clock that’s in front of our bed and just watching it,” Mr Haider told Scott Emerson.

“It’s insane when you just repeat the story, exactly who it happened. I applied for an exemption it never came through.

“I got the media involved at that stage and miraculously I got a phone call that I could leave quarantine and join Sarah, the conditions of the room weren’t fit for a woman recovering from a C-section.”

He said he understands there is a check-out process to leave quarantine this evening.

“As soon as we can rush through those doors we are going to run straight in there.”

The baby boy won’t be discharged from hospital until his original due date, around early August, and following that he won’t be able to fly for a month.

The family are desperate to get back to Melbourne and have reached out to numerous levels of government.

“We are right now stuck here until September, but I am trying to get the government’s help to airlift him at least to Melbourne and then we can make our way down however we like,” he said.

“I am hoping someone is listening, make this right, someone needs to realise this is insanity.

“Get us home at this point, we need our family, we need our family support.”

Press PLAY to hear to play the full chat below