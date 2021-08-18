The message to drivers from the RACQ roadside crew

The RACQ wants drivers to take notice of roadside workers, slow down and move over as part of a new safety message.

Figures show that only 6 percent of drivers move over or change lanes when passing emergency crews.

Craig Brazil from the RACQ roadside crew said it’s surprising.

“At times it can feel [unsafe] it does get quite risky out there, you don’t know what to expect it’s a fairly dynamic environment,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s hot, it’s dusty, it’s noisy there’s a lot of things going on.

“You are always watching the traffic that’s approaching you, you are looking for drivers that may be distracted, and behaviour that doesn’t look quite right, and you are trying to look out for hazards when you approach the vehicle in front as well.”

He said some roadside workers have come across snakes and syringes on the road, and he hopes drivers can change their behaviour on the road.

“I think it’s something that can be changed, I think motorists can probably even start doing this as soon as tomorrow, they can start moving over, slowing down and moving over, and just looking out for roadside drivers.

“It’s probably just a little bit of understanding that we are just trying to assist people that are stuck on the motorway or broken down on a shoulder. Some people are scared, some people ave children in the car, it can be distressing for some people.”

Image: Getty