4BC
131 873

  Home
  News
  • The massive Logan ‘gamechanger’ set..

The massive Logan ‘gamechanger’ set to create thousands of jobs

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
Darren PowerLogan City Council
Article image for The massive Logan ‘gamechanger’ set to create thousands of jobs

Logan City Council has just approved the biggest development in the city’s history, injecting $500 million into city funding.

It’s believed one major international company will use half the 200,000 square metres.

Logan City Mayor Darren Power told Neil Breen the development could create up to 2500 jobs for the city in construction alone.

“This is a gamechanger for Logan.

“The good thing about this, Breenie, is jobs.

“It means that people in Logan don’t have to travel to Brisbane and the Gold Coast; we’ve got jobs here.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
LocalNews
