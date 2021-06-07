The luckiest lottery hotspot in Queensland

An Ipswich retiree got a call this morning letting him know he’s $1.1 million richer.

The Lott’s Lauren Cooney gets to call people and tell them they’ve won, and she shared the news this morning.

“As I’m sure you can imagine, that kind of news on a Monday morning was very exciting for this man,” she told Scott Emerson.

“He said to me the phone call meant he was having a magical morning, or something he would never forget.”

Far north Queensland has been particularly lucky in the past.

“In terms of all of Queensland, when we look at out 2020 data, based on the wins from last year, the post code that sold the most division one winning entries was up in Cairns.

“In far north Queensland we had quite a lot of division one winners last year.”

