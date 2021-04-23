4BC
The ‘lost opportunity’ on the new youth justice laws

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Criminologist Dr Terry GoldsworthyYouth justice
Article image for The ‘lost opportunity’ on the new youth justice laws

Hardcore youth offenders have been targeted in a suite of new laws which passed Queensland Parliament last night.

But Scott Emerson said there was a “lost opportunity” by the government.

The opposition supported the laws but tried to make an amendment to return breach of bail as an offence, but it was shot down.

“Where is the breach of bail offence?” Scott questioned.

“Surely that should have been included in here.

“If you don’t make it an offence to breach bail, you’ll do it every time.

“This was a lost opportunity.”

The new laws include tracking 16 and 17-year-olds.

Criminologist Dr Terry Goldsworthy said it was “ludicrous” breach of bail wasn’t included in the overhaul.

“Of course it should have been, it’s an oxymoron,” he said.

“To say you are going to put someone on a GPS tracker you found them down the road in breach of curfew there’s no offence you can put against them for that.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Scott Emerson
CrimeNewsQLD
