The Lord Mayor’s Charitable Trust explained

Ahead of its Big City Barbecue, Olympia Kwitowski has discussed the role of The Lord Mayor’s Charitable Trust, which has serviced the Brisbane community since the 1960s.

Lady Mayoress Nina Schrinner told Olympia the trust provides grants to many of the smaller charities across Brisbane.

More than 2,000 charities running on less than $250,000 a year are encompassed by the trust.

“You know, $5000 or $10,000 to these charities just makes the world of difference,” Ms Schrinner said.

“Often these charities don’t get government support and they’re run by these mums and dads and other people and yet do … critical work for the Brisbane community.

“When we’re able to assist them, it does make that difference, but if we’re not, that’ll make a very negative impact on their ability to service the Brisbane community.”

Ms Schrinner said every dollar donated to the trust is distributed to charity organisations.

It’s hoped the Big City Barbecue, set to be held at King George Square on March 26, will raise a substantive sum for The Lord Mayor’s Charitable Trust.

