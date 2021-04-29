The ‘incredibly frustrating’ double standard for Brisbane’s music scene

Members of Brisbane’s music scene are calling for a review of current venue restrictions, arguing the live music industry is struggling to emerge from the pandemic.

The Tivoli owner David Sleswick told Neil Breen under current restrictions, music venues are forced to operate at just 30 per cent capacity.

“Buses that are driving throughout Brisbane are now able to operate at 100 per cent capacity, including seats and standing, which means people can squash up into those buses.

“We can’t operate equally and that’s the thing that’s incredibly frustrating.”

But capacity restrictions are only part of the problem, Mr Sleswick said.

“The other thing on that is every time there’s an outbreak in any other state, we have artists that tour all over the country all the time and come and play our venues.

“If there is one single person from a touring party that’s been in a hotspot, the whole event is cancelled.”

Image: The Tivoli Brisbane / Facebook