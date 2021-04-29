4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The ‘incredibly frustrating’ double standard..

The ‘incredibly frustrating’ double standard for Brisbane’s music scene

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
live musicThe Tivoli
Article image for The ‘incredibly frustrating’ double standard for Brisbane’s music scene

Members of Brisbane’s music scene are calling for a review of current venue restrictions, arguing the live music industry is struggling to emerge from the pandemic. 

The Tivoli owner David Sleswick told Neil Breen under current restrictions, music venues are forced to operate at just 30 per cent capacity.

“Buses that are driving throughout Brisbane are now able to operate at 100 per cent capacity, including seats and standing, which means people can squash up into those buses.

“We can’t operate equally and that’s the thing that’s incredibly frustrating.”

But capacity restrictions are only part of the problem, Mr Sleswick said.

“The other thing on that is every time there’s an outbreak in any other state, we have artists that tour all over the country all the time and come and play our venues.

“If there is one single person from a touring party that’s been in a hotspot, the whole event is cancelled.”

Click PLAY below to hear David Sleswick’s proposal for a three-point solution

Image: The Tivoli Brisbane / Facebook 

Neil Breen
LocalMusicNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873