The incredible story of how an MP and his wife found a missing man

Gympie MP Tony Perrett has shared the incredible story of how he and his wife found a man missing on his 15,000 acre property for days.

Robert Weber was found near a dam on Sunday morning, 18 days after going missing.

His car was found some time ago.

Queensland Police said he left on foot when his car became bogged, and became lost and remained at a dam where he survived by sleeping on the ground, drinking dam water and eating mushrooms.

Mr Perrett described it as rugged terrain, and said he and his wife searched near various water points after they found his car.

“We were hopeful we would eventually find him,” he said.

“He was subject to the elements of course.”

He said it was a great outcome.

“We are heading out again this afternoon, we’ve got to find the dog, the dog wasn’t with him.”

