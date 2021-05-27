The implications for all national parks after scathing report into Fraser Island fire

A review into the devastating Fraser Island bushfire has revealed a request for aerial support three days after the blaze started was rejected by Queensland Parks and Wildlife.

More than half the island was scorched when an illegally lit campfire got out of control.

Deputy mayor of the Fraser Coast Regional Council, Darren Everard, said he hoped emergency services took notice of the recommendations from the report.

“I think there are some important learnings for everyone about the need for procedures to be developed for the future, not only for the island but for all national parks,” he told Scott Emerson.

“This shouldn’t have happened … but the positive to come out of it is the learning that should never happen again, if there’s a fire we have o get onto it straight away and manage it, and it’s a team effort between parks, council all the stakeholders so we don’t have all of these potential catastrophes going on.”

Press PLAY to hear his thoughts about the review into the fire

Image: Nine News