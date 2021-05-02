4BC
The ‘heartwarming’ 72-hour community outpouring for Kelly Wilkinson’s kids

30 mins ago
Neil Breen
Kelly Wilkinson
Article image for The ‘heartwarming’ 72-hour community outpouring for Kelly Wilkinson’s kids

The guardians of Kelly Wilkinson’s three young children will now have a home large enough to raise the family, after a flood of community donations. 

The three children are now living with their aunt and uncle, and their five children.

Tamika Smith, who has a background in construction, led the callout, which saw more than 250 contractors put their hands up to contribute to constructing a home.

“The incredible thing about what’s happened in the last 72 hours is just seeing an industry of 90 per cent men that have contacted me directly,” Ms Smith told Neil Breen.

Within 24 hours, Ms Smith was able to secure a builder, and a block of land in 48 hours.

“I hounded every developer I know.

“It’s been incredibly heartwarming for everyone involved.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tamika Smith describe the tumultuous 72 hours

RELATED 

Community rallies to support Kelly Wilkinson’s young family

 

Image: Facebook 

Neil Breen
CharityNews
