Community rallies to support Kelly Wilkinson’s young family

The construction industry has banded together to look into building a home for Kelly Wilkinson’s children and her extended family.

Ms Wilkinson died after she was allegedly killed by her estranged husband at her home in Arundel, leaving behind her three young children.

Their children are living with her sister, Danielle, her husband and their five children under the one roof.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help raise money for her children in light of the tragedy.

Tamika Smith, who founded Top 100 Women and has a background in construction, said it was incredible how the industry had rallied.

She has lead the call to bring together the construction industry.

“Look it’s been incredible to see in such tragic circumstances … in the last 24-48 hours, the entire industry has rallied together to be able to support this family,” she told Scott Emerson.

“We have been looking to build a house that will be big enough for the 8 children, now.

“What we are looking to address is the practicalities to ensure they have enough space to fit the 8 children within a home, and to be able to set them up for the next chapter of their lives.”

To help with Ms Smith’s campaign, contact info@top100women.com.au.

To donate to the cause, click HERE

She said there were a “few pieces still be connected” but she was proud of how far they’d come.

“It’s happening all pretty quickly.”

