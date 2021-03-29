4BC
‘The government must give us answers’: Neil Breen launches spray on ‘crazy’ oversight

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Neil Breen has slammed the Queensland government this morning, after indications the latest Brisbane cluster emerged as the result of an unvaccinated frontline worker.

The Courier Mail reported new cases to be announced today are linked to a nurse from the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has this morning stated the nurse was not working with COVID-positive cases.

“The nurse is the second worker who’d not received even a single jab to be infected at the Princess Alexandra Hospital,” said Neil.

“The government must give us answers today as to why frontline workers were treating COVID patients unvaccinated, when vaccines were in the hospital and downstairs!”

The Courier Mail continued on to report following these infections, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young will mandate the vaccine for those treating COVID-positive patients.

“I cannot believe this; the pressure is only just now building on the government,” said Neil.

“We’re all told Jeannette Young’s the greatest Chief Health Officer in the history of the planet but she doesn’t even have a rule that says ‘hey doctor, if you’re going to treat a COVID-19 patient, how about you pop downstairs and get vaccinated?’

“It’s crazy stuff.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments in full

RELATED

BREAKING | Two ‘distinct’ clusters identified in Brisbane outbreak

 

Image: Nine News

