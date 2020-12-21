4BC
The Glen Hotel receives heartwarming support from hospo workers

14 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for The Glen Hotel receives heartwarming support from hospo workers

The Glen Hotel has received an outpouring of help from the hospitality industry as almost all of the venue’s staff have been unable to work due to quarantine. 

The Glen Hotel was forced to close after a woman from Sydney’s northern beaches travelled to Queensland and visited the venue on December 16.

“As the day progressed, probably by 11 o’clock, we were notified that all of our staff who had worked that day, … which was a relatively busy day for the hotel being the Christmas period, were to self isolate at home for 14 days,” The Glen Hotel Director Cathy Fitzgibbons told Scott Emerson.

The venue put a call out on social media for people who could cover kitchen and waiting shifts over the period and received more support than expected.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed with the wonderful support we’ve had from the hospitality industry and people in our local community,” Ms Fitzgibbons said.

After a deep clean of the hotel to comply with Queensland Health standards, the venue was able to re-open the next morning with the help of hospitality staff and community volunteers.

UPDATE: Thank you so much for all your support we are completely overwhelmed and so warmed by the outpouring we have…

Posted by Emily Fitzgibbons on Thursday, 17 December 2020

Press PLAY below to hear more. 

Image: Emily Fitzgibbons

