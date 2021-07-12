The genius way a marketing skills gap has been plugged for small businesses

A Brisbane-based company is outsourcing its marketing services to make skilled professionals more accessible for small businesses.

Many small businesses have reported the need for marketing skills, but don’t require a full-time professional, Cemoh CEO Simon Dell told Bill McDonald.

“We can basically supply a really good marketing person, either a junior who gets stuff done, or a slightly more senior person who has a bit of a strategic mind.

“We can supply them for one day a week, two days a week, or short-term contracts – however they kind of want them.”

