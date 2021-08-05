The Ekka is cancelled, but strawberry sundaes will make a return

The Ekka’s iconic strawberry sundae won’t be gone for long, despite lockdown forcing the event to be cancelled.

Common Good CEO Michael Hornby told Neil Breen the charity is looking at ways to get sundaes in hands outside of the RNA Showgrounds.

The sundaes are Common Good’s biggest annual fundraiser for medical research.

“It’s a huge challenge but we are going to make it work.

“Last year we did packs where people can get the actual ingredients … and that was really popular.

“We’re going to look at trying to do that again, but we’ve just got to work out how we can do it in a lockdown scenario.

“I hope on Monday we can announce our plans going forward.”

Image: Getty