The Brisbane suburb facing gentrification ahead of Olympics

With Brisbane picked as the favourite for the 2032 Olympics, Woolloongabba is at risk of severe gentrification.

The Gabba is slated for a $1 billion redevelopment as part of Brisbane’s bid for the games.

Councillor Jonathan Sri, who represents Woolloongabba, told Scott Emerson there will be an inevitable upward pressure on rent in the suburb as a result.

“Suburbs like Woolloongabba, East Brisbane, Kangaroo Point, they’re already becoming very, very expensive, particularly for people on low incomes.

“We’re going to see a lot of upward pressure on rent and my concern is that the government doesn’t really have a housing strategy to deal with all of that.”

Mr Sri said a lot needs to be done to support renters if Brisbane’s bid is approved.

“We need rent controls, we need vacancy levies, and we need the government to invest in more public housing.”

Image: Getty