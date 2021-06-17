4BC
The Brickman shares his inventive way to see the world

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
LegoQueensland MuseumRyan "The Brickamn" McNaught
Article image for The Brickman shares his inventive way to see the world

The Brickman has come up with an ingenious way for kids to see the world without having to leave Brisbane.

Also known as Ryan McNaught, The Brickman has become well-known for appearing as a judge alongside Hamish Blake on LEGO Masters.

A number of his LEGO creations have arrived in Brisbane as part of the Brickman Wonders of the World exhibition, which features recreations of famous historical sites.

“Well of course, we can’t travel the world at the moment, so we may as well bring the world to us, I reckon,” McNaught told Neil Breen.

But there’s a trick tucked away for any kids heading along to the exhibit.

“Kids think they’re coming to have a good time and have a play with LEGO, but they’re actually going to learn some stuff.

“Things like the Ancient Wonders of the World, … kids’ll learn about them and of course the stories and incredible history behind each thing without them even knowing that they’re learning.”

Press PLAY below to hear Brickman throw down the gauntlet to visitors 

Image: Queensland Museum / Facebook 

Neil Breen
EducationLocalNewsQLD
