The Big Marn welcomes NRL’s radical expansion plan

There’s been mixed reaction to a radical idea by the NRL to split the league into two conferences, which would see new teams added in Brisbane And New Zealand.

Maroons legend Darryl Brohman said he liked the idea and he believed it would be good for the game.

“I don’t think its that big a shock, I thought they should have done it a few years ago,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I actually quite like it, it brings two sides into the competition, clearly we need another side in Brisbane.”

He had his own ideas for how it would work, including changing the schedule for the semi-finals.

He said he could see it happening in the next two seasons.

Image: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

