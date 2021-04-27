Ray Hadley backs major NRL shake-up

The NRL is considering a major shake-up to the code with the creation of extra teams and splitting the competition into two conferences.

The five to ten-year plan would see a second team created in both Brisbane and New Zealand.

The new competition of 18 teams would be split in half, with two competition ladders.

The Sydney teams would play in one conference and the other teams, from various cities, in another.

“It seems like a really good idea,” Ray Hadley said.

Under the proposal, two Sydney teams would never again face off in the grand final.