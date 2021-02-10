‘That’s sport in a nutshell, isn’t it?’: John Millman ‘hurt’ by first round loss

While Australian tennis player John Millman is disappointed by his early loss in the Australian Open tournament, he won’t lost momentum for the 2021 season.

“It’s challenging; there’s winners and there’s losers and unfortunately I didn’t quite get the job done yesterday,” he said to Peter Psaltis.

“That’s sport in a nutshell, isn’t it?

“It hurts a lot because I put a lot of hours into preparation to be right for this tournament and to really give it a good crack and I fell just short.”

Millman hasn’t let the loss phase him, though, and is already preparing for the next tournament.

“The first week after the Australian Open I’ll head to Singapore and I’ll start the 2021 season.

“For myself, it’s just getting my head around the fact that it’s going to be for the year.

“When I do head overseas, most likely it’ll be … ’til the rest of the year until the season’s over, which is kind of mid to late November.

“It is something to get your head around and especially in the environment that we are going to be playing in when we head overseas, which is in this bubble-like quarantine environment.”

Image: Mark Metcalfe / Stringer via Getty