‘That’s not good enough’: Spencer Howson appalled by council inequity

2 hours ago
Spencer Howson is calling for more visibility of women in male-dominated fields, arguing this is a better alternative to gender quotas. 

He earlier reported women comprise just one-third of Brisbane City Council’s workforce and are paid less than their male counterparts in all but one division.

Brisbane City Council’s largest inequity sees just 371 women employed in the transport division, out of a total 2997 people.

“You can’t tell me women can’t drive buses. That’s not good enough.”

Despite the numbers, Spencer doesn’t think gender quotas are necessary.

“Women need to be shown it is something they can do,” he said. “Girls need to be shown that they can aspire to be a bus driver.”

“You cannot be what you do not see.

“Through education and mentoring, it is possible to show girls as they grow up they can be bus drivers without setting a quota.”

