4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Labor leader denies hypocrisy over Holgate sacking

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Anthony AlbaneseChristine HolgatePrime Minister Scott Morrison
Article image for Labor leader denies hypocrisy over Holgate sacking

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has rejected suggestions he called for the sacking of former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate. 

After top executives at Australia Post were given expensive watches as bonuses, Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded Ms Holgate be sacked.

But the ALP has also copped criticism for denouncing Mr Morrison’s involvement despite comments made by Mr Albanese last year.

Anthony Albanese: “The question I asked in Parliament didn’t even mention Christine Holgate.”

Neil Breen: “You did say in a press conference later that it was probably right that she goes.”

Anthony Albanese: “No, what I said was that after Scott Morrison’s comments, her position was untenable and that’s just commonsense.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

RELATED 

PM responds to Holgate’s bullying allegations, skirting full apology

 

Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Neil Breen
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873