Labor leader denies hypocrisy over Holgate sacking

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has rejected suggestions he called for the sacking of former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate.

After top executives at Australia Post were given expensive watches as bonuses, Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded Ms Holgate be sacked.

But the ALP has also copped criticism for denouncing Mr Morrison’s involvement despite comments made by Mr Albanese last year.

Anthony Albanese: “The question I asked in Parliament didn’t even mention Christine Holgate.” Neil Breen: “You did say in a press conference later that it was probably right that she goes.” Anthony Albanese: “No, what I said was that after Scott Morrison’s comments, her position was untenable and that’s just commonsense.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

RELATED

Image: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images