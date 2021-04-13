PM responds to Holgate’s bullying allegations, skirting full apology

Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate has taken aim at the federal government and the organisation’s chairman in interviews following the explosive hearing in Canberra yesterday.

After top executives at Australia Post were given expensive watches as bonuses, Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded Ms Holgate be sacked.

Yesterday, Ms Holgate fronted a Senate inquiry slamming Australia Post chairman Lucio Di Bartolomeo, arguing he lied to set her up, and the Prime Minister, who she says “humiliated” her.

Ms Holgate appeared on The 7.30 Report yesterday evening and on The Today Show this morning to reaffirm her comments made in the hearing.

“I think it’s one of the worst acts of bullying I have ever witnessed. It is an utter disgrace,” she said on The 7.30 Report.

But Neil Breen believes while she may have been “hard done by in the pure terms of an executive dismissal”, there’s still a moral quandary.

“If she wanted to give out watches, she should’ve been giving them out to the rank and file who were still delivering the post during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“She’s never spoken about the rank and file employees, just these top-end of town employees who did such a good job brokering this corporate deal that she just had to give them Cartier watches.”

Mark Levy is pushing for an apology from Prime Minister Scott Morrison after he demanded Christine Holgate be sacked for her position as Australia Post CEO.

“I want to make it very clear here, and I’m a supporter of Scott Morrison: he needs to apologise to Christine Holgate,” he said.

“He really should, given the response and outrage since her evidence yesterday.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded to allegations made by Christine Holgate he ‘bullied’ her out of her role as Australia Post CEO, stopping short of an apology.

“It hurt her deeply and that was not my intention and so, I regret that,” Mr Morrison said on The West Australian’s podcast this morning.

Mark Levy now wants to see similar comments made by the ALP, who he argues catapulted the claims last year.

“Both sides of parliament supported the demise of Christine Holgate, with the Labor Party saying it was unacceptable for her to remain as CEO,” said Mark.

“She deserves an apology from firstly the board and chair of Australia Post, she deserves an apology from the Prime Minister and she deserves an apology from the Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese.”

