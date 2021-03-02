4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘That’s a lot of bananas’: Lost crops count in millions after cyclonic winds

9 hours ago
Neil Breen
BananasCairns
Article image for ‘That’s a lot of bananas’: Lost crops count in millions after cyclonic winds

Cairns agriculture has suffered a huge blow following strong gusts that swept the region due to Tropical Cyclone Niran. 

Nine News Reporter Reece D’Alessandro caught pictures of a decimated banana plantation in the Innisfail area.

Neil Breen spoke to  Pacific Coast Eco Bananas grower Frank Sciacca over the estimated loss.

Mr Sciacca said “100 per cent” of his crop was lost.

“It was everything that was bagged or had a bunch cover on; all the bunches, they all ended up on the ground.”

Based on

While he hadn’t done the calculations for total loss, Mr Sciacca estimated about 10,000 – 15,000 bunches were lost across his 100 acres.

With around 150 bananas in a bunch, Mr Sciacca’s rough numbers would total 1,500,000 bananas lost.

But he added there were around 3,000 acres in the area affected. Assuming similar numbers for the remaining plantations, a modest estimate would posit 45,000,000 bananas lost.

“It’s a lot of bananas.”

Mr Sciacca said the planation now has to wait for the next crop to grow, which will put a halt to any income for 9 to 10 months.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Reece D’Alessandro / Twitter 

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873