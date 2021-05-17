4BC
‘That’s a backhander to Queensland’: The fight to keep the Magic Round

9 hours ago
Scott Emerson
NRL Magic Round
Article image for ‘That’s a backhander to Queensland’: The fight to keep the Magic Round

Scott Emerson has joined passionate calls for the Magic Round to say in Brisbane after 2022.

He applauded the Palaszczuk Government for locking in another year for the NRL’s Magic Round to stay in Queensland.

But he said its first and only home is Brisbane.

“This is an event that has been created, developed here in Brisbane,” he said.

“My concern is the fight to keep it here after that.

“First held in 2019, it was conceived and created here in Brisbane and it estimates to generate more than $20 million for the local economy as thousands of visitors come from interstate.”

NRL boss Peter V’landys is reported as saying there may come a time when other cities host the Magic Round, but at the moment he “loves the concept in Brisbane”.

“It seems like its up for grabs, at the moment,” Scott said.

Scott said he was basically “inviting bids” from other states.

“That’s a backhander to Queensland.”

Press PLAY to hear his comments in full

Image: Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Scott Emerson
LocalNewsQLDRugby LeagueSports
