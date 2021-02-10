4BC
‘That is madness’: Opposition Leader wants harsher youth crime crackdown

4 hours ago
Opposition Leader David Crisafulli has argued for even stronger legislation against youth criminals following a mixed reaction to the Queensland Government’s latest measures.

Mr Crisafulli said breaching bail should “absolutely, categorically, 100 per cent” be made an offence.

“I’m not going to say that some of the measures the government’s trying to take forward aren’t worthy,” he told Neil Breen.

“Quite frankly, some of them are.

“But if the fundamental tenant of your legal system is one that allows somebody to thumb their nose at an order of a magistrate, how on earth are you ever going to get these little buggers to accept any form of responsibility?

“That is madness.”

Mr Crisafulli said a better system would provide support to at-risk children before they move to crime but becomes harsh once charges are laid.

“It has to be compassionate at the front end, it has to be strong and decisive at the back end and at the moment, I think we’re failing on both fronts.”

