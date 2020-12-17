Terrorism expert says Logan Motorway knifeman ‘fits pattern’ of ISIS radicals

Security and terrorism expert Greg Barton from Deakin University has told Scott Emerson the knifeman shot by police on the Logan Motorway yesterday ‘fits the pattern’ of ISIS radicals.

Mr Barton explained to Scott Emerson Somali youths are often targeted and groomed by ISIS.

“Communities are often horrified to find that people have been, through online friendships, going after their youth,” he said.

Additionally, Mr Barton said ISIS terrorists are often people “driven by multiple inner demons.”

He believes 22-year-old knifeman Raghe Mohamed Abdi, who was fatally shot by police yesterday, fit this pattern.

Authorities had previously arrested Mr Abdi under suspicion of being an ISIS supporter.

He had been given stringent bail conditions including a GPS tracker, which is reported he had cut off the night before.

Image: Getty Images