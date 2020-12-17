4BC
Man shot dead by police on Logan Motorway

3 hours ago
4BC News
Sophie Upcroft, who reported on the scene, told Luke Grant the perpetrator was under investigation by the AFP and had recently been through the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

“The Queensland Police and the AFP are holding a media conference in the coming hours to confirm the exact details on what type of investigation this was and what other incidents this young man might have been involved in,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear more.

EARLIER

A man has died after being shot by police at Drewvale this morning.

Police received reports of the man walking along the side the Logan Motorway creating a hazard to drivers.

Upon their arrival at the scene, the man allegedly threatened officers with a knife.

Police shot the man and immediately rendered first aid, but he died shortly after.

The Logan Motorway has been closed eastbound and significant delays are expected for most of the day.

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating the incident with the investigation to be overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Image: Sophie Upcroft/Nine News

4BC News
