Terrifying footage of violent armed robberies across Sydney

Two men are on the run after a series of violent armed robberies from Burwood to Beverly Hills.

One alleged robber has been arrested after the trio allegedly threatened victims with knives and iron bars.

Nine News Crime Reporter Emma Partridge told Ray Hadley the footage is confronting.

“You just don’t expect that to happen in Sydney.”

Ray Hadley called it “the most ferocious attacks on innocent people you’ve ever seen.”