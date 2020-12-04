4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Terrifying footage of violent armed robberies across Sydney

3 hours ago
WATCH THE VIDEO
Beverly HillsBurwoodEmma Partridge
Article image for Terrifying footage of violent armed robberies across Sydney

Two men are on the run after a series of violent armed robberies from Burwood to Beverly Hills.

One alleged robber has been arrested after the trio allegedly threatened victims with knives and iron bars.

Nine News Crime Reporter Emma Partridge told Ray Hadley the footage is confronting.

“You just don’t expect that to happen in Sydney.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley called it “the most ferocious attacks on innocent people you’ve ever seen.”

WATCH THE VIDEO
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873