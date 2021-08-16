4BC
Telstra employees offered bonus to get jabbed

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19Telstra
Article image for Telstra employees offered bonus to get jabbed

Telstra is sweetening the deal for its employees to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

All 28,000 employees who receive, or have received, a COVID-19 vaccine will be offered $200.

“The employee reaction so far has been incredibly positive, overwhelmingly positive,” Telstra Group Executive of Consumer and Small Business Michael Ackland told Neil Breen.

“It’s obviously completely voluntary for our staff and the incentive will be available at least until the end of the calendar year.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: James Alcock/Getty Images

Neil Breen
AustraliaBusinessHealthNews
