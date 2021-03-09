4BC
Tell-all interview sparks republic debate in Australia

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Tell-all interview sparks republic debate in Australia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview on the royal family has reignited the republic debate in Australia.

Federal Labor says the spectacle shows the monarchy is irrelevant for Australians.

Queensland Branch Convenor of the Australian Republic Movement, Andrew Fraser, said there was always an upsurge in interest following a big news story.

“It’s not personal with the royal family, we want Australia to be a republic not because we don’t like the royal family but because we like Australia, we want Australia to be a modern, independent country,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Every time something like this happens, there’s a lot more interest in it.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Scott Emerson
