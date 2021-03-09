4BC
What the royal family must do now after bombshell interview

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
A royal correspondent says she believes Buckingham Palace must respond to some of the issues raised in the bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Author and editor-at-large Australian Women’s Weekly, Juliet Rieden said

“So far there has been no response,” she said.

“I understand behind closed doors, there is fevered meetings going on while they decide what they are going to do.

“I think they have to put out a statement … either from Buckingham Palace or directly from Her Majesty or Prince Charles.

“There are lots of things in there that need discussing.”

She said it was “highly unlikely” they would give up their life and go back to working for the royal family.

