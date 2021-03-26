Teen’s legacy pushes breakthrough for deadly cancer treatment

A promising study in treatment for the deadly sarcoma cancer has begun, with the first patient receiving trial medication.

The study is being substantially funded by The Cooper Rice-Brading Foundation, a not-for-profit charity started by its namesake when he was just a teen.

While Cooper eventually passed away as a result of sarcoma, which kills half of those diagnosed, his foundation has continued to fund research for a cure.

Cooper’s father Colin said his son’s legacy is “living on and coming through in this trial”.

Garvan Institute Cancer Division head David Thomas told Deborah Knight the efficacy of the trial, which uses an existing therapy, will become evident in the next twelve months.

“A molecule called interleukin-23 seemed to be required by the tumor for growth.

“We realised there was a drug to target interleukin-23 that was already out in the clinical community used for psoriasis.

“If we see something promising in this trial, then I think it has implications for many cancer patients.”

To learn more, visit The Cooper Rice-Brading Foundation website here.

The clinical trials can be contacted via this email address: most@ctc.usyd.edu.au

Image: The Cooper Rice-Brading Foundation