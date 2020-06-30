4BC
Teen charged after alleged attempted robbery at knifepoint

2 seconds ago
4BC News
A 15-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly attempting to steal a car at knifepoint in Helensvale last night.

Police say a 40-year-old man parked his 2020 X6 BMW near an ATM at a shopping centre at Millaroo Drive at around 6.30pm.

He went to the ATM, when he returned to his car a group of youths who were gathered around the car dispersed.

It’s alleged one of the group demanded the keys.

The driver refused, and it’s alleged the teen produced a knife.

The man ran from the scene but fell nearby, with passersby coming to his aid.

The boy fled and was located by police a short time later at a nearby bus stop.

The man sustained shoulder and minor hand injuries from his fall and was transported to hospital for treatment.

A 15-year-old boy from Edens Landing has been charged with attempted armed robbery.

