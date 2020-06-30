Teen charged after alleged attempted robbery at knifepoint
A 15-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly attempting to steal a car at knifepoint in Helensvale last night.
Police say a 40-year-old man parked his 2020 X6 BMW near an ATM at a shopping centre at Millaroo Drive at around 6.30pm.
He went to the ATM, when he returned to his car a group of youths who were gathered around the car dispersed.
It’s alleged one of the group demanded the keys.
The driver refused, and it’s alleged the teen produced a knife.
The man ran from the scene but fell nearby, with passersby coming to his aid.
The boy fled and was located by police a short time later at a nearby bus stop.
The man sustained shoulder and minor hand injuries from his fall and was transported to hospital for treatment.
A 15-year-old boy from Edens Landing has been charged with attempted armed robbery.