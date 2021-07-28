Tanya Plibersek reacts to Queensland politicians ‘queue jumping’ for Pfizer jab

Tanya Plibersek has responded to reports politicians in Queensland will be able to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer jab as a matter of priority.

It comes after the Courier Mail reports Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young wrote to the clerk of the Queensland Parliament, advising him politicians should receive their Pfizer vaccines urgently.

The Shadow Minister for Women and Education says it’s important to “keep telling the story” about the level of protection the vaccine provides.

“I think there’s two ways of looking at this,” she told Scott Emerson.

“I don’t think they should be jumping the queue to get a vaccine they are not eligible for, but if what they are doing is saying, ‘OK I am going to take AstraZeneca to show that I have got faith that this is safe to most people and it’s important to get vaccinated’.

