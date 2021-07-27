Queensland politicians to jump Pfizer queue as CHO redefines priority groups

Queensland politicians will be allowed to receive their Pfizer COVID-19 jab early following new advice from the state’s Chief Health Officer.

Dr Jeannette Young wrote to the clerk of Queensland Parliament, advising him politicians should receive their vaccines urgently.

“These persons, including Ministers and of both Parliaments, are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine,” she wrote.

The move makes 28-year-old Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon and 29-year-old Member for Bonney Sam O’Connor eligible to receive Pfizer.

Meanwhile, more than 200,000 Queenslanders registered to receive the Pfizer jab are facing a longer wait.

“Jeannette Young spends a lot of time in Parliament House, she wants the pollies to jump the queue for the Pfizer vaccine,” Neil Breen said.

“One rule for one and one rule for another…”

Press PLAY below to hear how unions have responded

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Facebook

