4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Queensland politicians to jump Pfizer queue as CHO redefines priority groups

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
politicians
Article image for Queensland politicians to jump Pfizer queue as CHO redefines priority groups

Queensland politicians will be allowed to receive their Pfizer COVID-19 jab early following new advice from the state’s Chief Health Officer.

Dr Jeannette Young wrote to the clerk of Queensland Parliament, advising him politicians should receive their vaccines urgently.

“These persons, including Ministers and of both Parliaments, are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine,” she wrote.

The move makes 28-year-old Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon and 29-year-old Member for Bonney Sam O’Connor eligible to receive Pfizer.

Meanwhile, more than 200,000 Queenslanders registered to receive the Pfizer jab are facing a longer wait.

“Jeannette Young spends a lot of time in Parliament House, she wants the pollies to jump the queue for the Pfizer vaccine,” Neil Breen said.

“One rule for one and one rule for another…”

Press PLAY below to hear how unions have responded

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Facebook

Neil Breen
HealthNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873