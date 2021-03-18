Suspicious shed inferno blankets Park Ridge in toxic smoke

A suspicious shed fire at Park Ridge has created a thick, toxic blanket of smoke over the area.

Residents in Park Ridge, Marsden and Crestmead, particularly those living in Beaumont Estate, are advised to stay indoors with windows closed.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution and to conditions.

Emergency services were called to the Koplick Road property at 11.30pm last night, where a commercial shed containing rubber tyres was well alight.

Fire crews are working to contain the blaze.

A crime scene has been declared while officers investigate the cause of the fire.

DEVELOPING: Firefighters are battling a massive industrial fire burning at Park Ridge. A toxic smoke plume is drifting north across Marsden, residents being urged to stay indoors. Updates @TheTodayShow. pic.twitter.com/ki5XrHZTbw — Reece D'Alessandro (@R_DAlessandro9) March 18, 2021

Image: Reece D’Alessandro / Twitter