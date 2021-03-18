4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Suspicious shed inferno blankets Park..

Suspicious shed inferno blankets Park Ridge in toxic smoke

3 hours ago
4BC News
Park Ridge
Article image for Suspicious shed inferno blankets Park Ridge in toxic smoke

A suspicious shed fire at Park Ridge has created a thick, toxic blanket of smoke over the area. 

Residents in Park Ridge, Marsden and Crestmead, particularly those living in Beaumont Estate, are advised to stay indoors with windows closed.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution and to conditions.

Emergency services were called to the Koplick Road property at 11.30pm last night, where a commercial shed containing rubber tyres was well alight.

Fire crews are working to contain the blaze.

A crime scene has been declared while officers investigate the cause of the fire.

 

 

Image: Reece D’Alessandro / Twitter

4BC News
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873