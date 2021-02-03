Surf warning: Big swells, dangerous conditions on the way

Swimmers are being advised to stay out of the water for the next few days due a hazardous surf warning in place from Fraser to the Gold Coast.

Rock fishers, boaties and surfers are also being warned to exercise caution.

Meteorologist Livio Ragano told 4BC News it’s due to a tropical cyclone lurking in the Coral Sea, and waves could get up to 3 metres.

“It’s sending off a fairly vigorous swell.”