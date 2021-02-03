4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Surf warning: Big swells, dangerous conditions on the way

5 hours ago
4BC News
bureau of meteorology
Article image for Surf warning: Big swells, dangerous conditions on the way

Swimmers are being advised to stay out of the water for the next few days due a hazardous surf warning in place from Fraser to the Gold Coast.

Rock fishers, boaties and surfers are also being warned to exercise caution.

Meteorologist Livio Ragano told 4BC News it’s due to a tropical cyclone lurking in the Coral Sea, and waves could get up to 3 metres.

“It’s sending off a fairly vigorous swell.”

4BC News
LocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873