Support package falls short for sole traders

Queensland’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the support package for the south-east Queensland snap lockdown but says sole traders should be included.

Treasurer Cameron Dick announced a $260 million dollar package to support businesses.

Amanda Rohan, general manager of policy and advocacy at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland says it will support businesses out of the lockdown area.

“Today we heard as part of the announcement that the packages of support will be available to to businesses that are essentially locked out, which is predominantly most of of our regional areas outside of these 11 LGA’s,” she told Scott Emerson.

“That’s one element that I think we can be quite welcoming of, because we know businesses outside of these LGA’s are just as impacted. They are also locked out of NSW and of course Victoria, over the past few months.”

Sole traders miss out again.

“This package we consider should be looking at sole traders, they have been impacted just as much as businesses.”

